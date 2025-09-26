Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tecnoglass, Mondelez International and Dillard's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS), Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), and Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tecnoglass Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/31/25, Mondelez International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/14/25, and Dillard's Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/3/25. As a percentage of TGLS's recent stock price of $65.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Tecnoglass Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when TGLS shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for MDLZ to open 0.80% lower in price and for DDS to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGLS, MDLZ, and DDS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS):



Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ):



Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Tecnoglass Inc, 3.20% for Mondelez International Inc, and 0.20% for Dillard's Inc..

In Friday trading, Tecnoglass Inc shares are currently off about 2.1%, Mondelez International Inc shares are down about 2.8%, and Dillard's Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap Energy Stocks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MASS

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BNKD



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.