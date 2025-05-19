Ex-Dividend Reminder: TE Connectivity, Powell Industries and Marathon Petroleum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/25, TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL), Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL), and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TE Connectivity plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 6/10/25, Powell Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2675 on 6/18/25, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 6/10/25. As a percentage of TEL's recent stock price of $163.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of TE Connectivity plc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when TEL shares open for trading on 5/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for POWL to open 0.15% lower in price and for MPC to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TEL, POWL, and MPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL):



Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL):



Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.73% for TE Connectivity plc, 0.58% for Powell Industries, Inc., and 2.22% for Marathon Petroleum Corp..

In Monday trading, TE Connectivity plc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Powell Industries, Inc. shares are up about 3%, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

