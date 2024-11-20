Ex-Dividend Reminder: TE Connectivity, Curtiss-Wright and TransUnion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/24, TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), and TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TE Connectivity plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/6/24, Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/3/24, and TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 12/9/24. As a percentage of TEL's recent stock price of $146.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of TE Connectivity plc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when TEL shares open for trading on 11/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for CW to open 0.06% lower in price and for TRU to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TEL, CW, and TRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL):



Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for TE Connectivity plc, 0.23% for Curtiss-Wright Corp., and 0.43% for TransUnion.

In Wednesday trading, TE Connectivity plc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are up about 2.5%, and TransUnion shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.