Ex-Dividend Reminder: Target, Home BancShares and BOK Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/25, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), and BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 3/1/25, Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 3/5/25, and BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 2/26/25. As a percentage of TGT's recent stock price of $131.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Target Corp to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when TGT shares open for trading on 2/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for HOMB to open 0.63% lower in price and for BOKF to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGT, HOMB, and BOKF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):



Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.41% for Target Corp, 2.53% for Home BancShares Inc, and 2.05% for BOK Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, Target Corp shares are currently down about 2.5%, Home BancShares Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and BOK Financial Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

