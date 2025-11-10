Ex-Dividend Reminder: Target, Essential Utilities and Select Medical Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/25, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG), and Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.14 on 12/1/25, Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3426 on 12/1/25, and Select Medical Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 11/25/25. As a percentage of TGT's recent stock price of $91.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of Target Corp to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when TGT shares open for trading on 11/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for WTRG to open 0.86% lower in price and for SEM to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGT, WTRG, and SEM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):



Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):



Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.00% for Target Corp, 3.46% for Essential Utilities Inc, and 1.88% for Select Medical Holdings Corp.

In Monday trading, Target Corp shares are currently up about 2.3%, Essential Utilities Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Select Medical Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CENN

 Institutional Holders of OMAH

 Institutional Holders of GRO



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.