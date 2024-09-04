Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tapestry, TEGNA and Acushnet Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/24, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA), and Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tapestry Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/23/24, TEGNA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 10/1/24, and Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 9/20/24. As a percentage of TPR's recent stock price of $41.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Tapestry Inc to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when TPR shares open for trading on 9/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for TGNA to open 0.89% lower in price and for GOLF to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPR, TGNA, and GOLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR):



TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA):



Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.37% for Tapestry Inc, 3.57% for TEGNA Inc, and 1.30% for Acushnet Holdings Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Tapestry Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, TEGNA Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

