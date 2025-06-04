Markets
TPR

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tapestry, General Motors and Edgewell Personal Care

June 04, 2025 — 10:25 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/25, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), and Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tapestry Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 6/23/25, General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/19/25, and Edgewell Personal Care Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/9/25. As a percentage of TPR's recent stock price of $78.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Tapestry Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when TPR shares open for trading on 6/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for GM to open 0.31% lower in price and for EPC to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPR, GM, and EPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR):

TPR+Dividend+History+Chart

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):

GM+Dividend+History+Chart

Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC):

EPC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.78% for Tapestry Inc, 1.22% for General Motors Co, and 2.26% for Edgewell Personal Care Co.

In Wednesday trading, Tapestry Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, General Motors Co shares are up about 2.9%, and Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

