Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tanger, Morgan Stanley and NNN REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/30/25, Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT), Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), and NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tanger Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2925 on 5/15/25, Morgan Stanley will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.925 on 5/15/25, and NNN REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 5/15/25. As a percentage of SKT's recent stock price of $32.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Tanger Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when SKT shares open for trading on 4/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for MS to open 0.80% lower in price and for NNN to open 1.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SKT, MS, and NNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT):



Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS):



NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.65% for Tanger Inc, 3.19% for Morgan Stanley, and 5.68% for NNN REIT Inc.

In Monday trading, Tanger Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Morgan Stanley shares are up about 0.3%, and NNN REIT Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ZBH Dividend History

 Funds Holding OMC

 FDEU Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.