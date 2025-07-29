Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tanger, Agree Realty and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/25, Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT), Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tanger Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2925 on 8/15/25, Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.256 on 8/14/25, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.295 on 8/15/25. As a percentage of SKT's recent stock price of $31.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Tanger Inc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when SKT shares open for trading on 7/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for ADC to open 0.35% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SKT, ADC, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.77% for Tanger Inc, 4.24% for Agree Realty Corp., and 6.24% for EPR Properties.

In Tuesday trading, Tanger Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Agree Realty Corp. shares are down about 1.4%, and EPR Properties shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

