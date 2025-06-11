Ex-Dividend Reminder: T. Rowe Price Group, Acadian Asset Management and Gaming & Leisure Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW), Acadian Asset Management Inc (Symbol: AAMI), and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. T. Rowe Price Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.27 on 6/27/25, Acadian Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 6/27/25, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 6/27/25. As a percentage of TROW's recent stock price of $95.93, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when TROW shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for AAMI to open 0.03% lower in price and for GLPI to open 1.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TROW, AAMI, and GLPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW):



Acadian Asset Management Inc (Symbol: AAMI):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.30% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc, 0.13% for Acadian Asset Management Inc, and 6.53% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc.

In Wednesday trading, T. Rowe Price Group Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Acadian Asset Management Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

