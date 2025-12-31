Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sysco, Choice Hotels International and Cardinal Health

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/2/26, Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH), and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/23/26, Choice Hotels International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2875 on 1/15/26, and Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5107 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of SYY's recent stock price of $74.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Sysco Corp to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when SYY shares open for trading on 1/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for CHH to open 0.30% lower in price and for CAH to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYY, CHH, and CAH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY):



Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH):



Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.91% for Sysco Corp, 1.19% for Choice Hotels International, Inc., and 0.99% for Cardinal Health, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Sysco Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are off about 0.3%, and Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

