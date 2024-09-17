Ex-Dividend Reminder: Synovus Financial, Elme Communities and UWM Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/19/24, Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME), and UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 10/1/24, Elme Communities will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/3/24, and UWM Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/10/24. As a percentage of SNV's recent stock price of $44.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Synovus Financial Corp to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when SNV shares open for trading on 9/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for ELME to open 0.99% lower in price and for UWMC to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNV, ELME, and UWMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):



Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME):



UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.39% for Synovus Financial Corp, 3.95% for Elme Communities, and 4.39% for UWM Holdings Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Elme Communities shares are down about 0.3%, and UWM Holdings Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

 ESP Historical PE Ratio

 LENZ Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.