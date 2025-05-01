Ex-Dividend Reminder: Synchrony Financial, AllianceBernstein Holding and WestAmerica Bancorporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/25, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB), and WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/15/25, AllianceBernstein Holding LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 5/22/25, and WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 5/16/25. As a percentage of SYF's recent stock price of $51.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Synchrony Financial to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when SYF shares open for trading on 5/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for AB to open 2.03% lower in price and for WABC to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYF, AB, and WABC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB):



WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for Synchrony Financial, 8.12% for AllianceBernstein Holding LP, and 3.80% for WestAmerica Bancorporation.

In Thursday trading, Synchrony Financial shares are currently down about 0.9%, AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are up about 0.4%, and WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are off about 1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.