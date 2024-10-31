Ex-Dividend Reminder: Synchrony Financial, AllianceBernstein Holding and Healthstream

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/24, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB), and Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/15/24, AllianceBernstein Holding LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 11/21/24, and Healthstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.028 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of SYF's recent stock price of $56.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Synchrony Financial to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when SYF shares open for trading on 11/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for AB to open 2.06% lower in price and for HSTM to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYF, AB, and HSTM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB):



Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.78% for Synchrony Financial, 8.26% for AllianceBernstein Holding LP, and 0.38% for Healthstream Inc.

In Thursday trading, Synchrony Financial shares are currently up about 1%, AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are off about 0.8%, and Healthstream Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPYM

 FNSR Videos

 YINN shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.