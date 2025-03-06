Ex-Dividend Reminder: Super Group, BW LPG and Enerflex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/25, Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC), BW LPG Ltd (Symbol: BWLP), and Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Super Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/28/25, BW LPG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/19/25, and Enerflex Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 3/24/25. As a percentage of SGHC's recent stock price of $7.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Super Group Ltd to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when SGHC shares open for trading on 3/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for BWLP to open 3.78% lower in price and for EFXT to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SGHC, BWLP, and EFXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC):



BW LPG Ltd (Symbol: BWLP):



Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.21% for Super Group Ltd, 15.12% for BW LPG Ltd, and 2.04% for Enerflex Ltd..

In Thursday trading, Super Group Ltd shares are currently up about 3.6%, BW LPG Ltd shares are trading flat, and Enerflex Ltd. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

