Ex-Dividend Reminder: SunCoke Energy, Reynolds Consumer Products and CF Industries Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC), Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SunCoke Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/3/25, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 2/28/25, and CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/28/25. As a percentage of SXC's recent stock price of $9.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of SunCoke Energy Inc to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when SXC shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for REYN to open 0.93% lower in price and for CF to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SXC, REYN, and CF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC):



Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):



CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.89% for SunCoke Energy Inc, 3.73% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, and 2.35% for CF Industries Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, SunCoke Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

