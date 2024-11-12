Ex-Dividend Reminder: SunCoke Energy, Crown Holdings and Peabody Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/24, SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC), Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), and Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SunCoke Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/2/24, Crown Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/27/24, and Peabody Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 12/4/24. As a percentage of SXC's recent stock price of $12.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of SunCoke Energy Inc to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when SXC shares open for trading on 11/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for CCK to open 0.27% lower in price and for BTU to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SXC, CCK, and BTU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC):



Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK):



Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.80% for SunCoke Energy Inc, 1.06% for Crown Holdings Inc, and 1.06% for Peabody Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, SunCoke Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Crown Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Peabody Energy Corp shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

