Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sun Life Financial, Loews and Standard and Poors Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/25, Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), and Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 3/31/25, Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/11/25, and Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 3/12/25. As a percentage of SLF's recent stock price of $54.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Sun Life Financial Inc to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when SLF shares open for trading on 2/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for L to open 0.08% lower in price and for SPGI to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLF, L, and SPGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.15% for Sun Life Financial Inc, 0.30% for Loews Corp., and 0.72% for Standard and Poors Global Inc.

In Monday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Loews Corp. shares are down about 0.3%, and Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

