Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sun Life Financial, Cathay General Bancorp and Adeia

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/24, Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY), and Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 12/31/24, Cathay General Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/9/24, and Adeia Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/18/24. As a percentage of SLF's recent stock price of $61.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Sun Life Financial Inc to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when SLF shares open for trading on 11/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for CATY to open 0.64% lower in price and for ADEA to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLF, CATY, and ADEA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY):



Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.49% for Sun Life Financial Inc, 2.58% for Cathay General Bancorp, and 1.66% for Adeia Inc.

In Monday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Cathay General Bancorp shares are up about 2.5%, and Adeia Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

