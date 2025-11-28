Ex-Dividend Reminder: Strategic Education, Yum China Holdings and Monarch Casino & Resort

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA), Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/8/25, Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/23/25, and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of STRA's recent stock price of $77.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Strategic Education Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when STRA shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for YUMC to open 0.50% lower in price and for MCRI to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STRA, YUMC, and MCRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.08% for Strategic Education Inc, 1.99% for Yum China Holdings Inc, and 1.24% for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc..

In Friday trading, Strategic Education Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

