Ex-Dividend Reminder: Strategic Education, Global Industrial and Alphabet

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/25, Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA), Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC), and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/17/25, Global Industrial Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/17/25, and Alphabet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of STRA's recent stock price of $82.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Strategic Education Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when STRA shares open for trading on 3/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for GIC to open 1.13% lower in price and for GOOG to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STRA, GIC, and GOOG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):



Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC):



Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.92% for Strategic Education Inc, 4.52% for Global Industrial Company, and 0.46% for Alphabet Inc.

In Thursday trading, Strategic Education Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Global Industrial Company shares are up about 0.7%, and Alphabet Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

