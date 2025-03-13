Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stock Yards Bancorp, Renasant and American International Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/25, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT), Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), and American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 4/1/25, Renasant Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/31/25, and American International Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of SYBT's recent stock price of $67.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when SYBT shares open for trading on 3/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for RNST to open 0.65% lower in price and for AIG to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYBT, RNST, and AIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT):



Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST):



American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, 2.61% for Renasant Corp, and 1.99% for American International Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Renasant Corp shares are up about 1%, and American International Group Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

