Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stock Yards Bancorp, Extra Space Storage and Cadence Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT), Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR), and Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/31/25, Extra Space Storage Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 12/31/25, and Cadence Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of SYBT's recent stock price of $69.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when SYBT shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for EXR to open 1.25% lower in price and for CADE to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYBT, EXR, and CADE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT):



Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR):



Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, 4.99% for Extra Space Storage Inc, and 2.55% for Cadence Bank.

In Thursday trading, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 3.4%, Extra Space Storage Inc shares are up about 2.4%, and Cadence Bank shares are up about 3.6% on the day.

