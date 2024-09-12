Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stewart Information Services, Horace Mann Educators and Rayonier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN), and Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stewart Information Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/30/24, Horace Mann Educators Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/30/24, and Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of STC's recent stock price of $70.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Stewart Information Services Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when STC shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for HMN to open 1.03% lower in price and for RYN to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STC, HMN, and RYN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC):



Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN):



Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.84% for Stewart Information Services Corp, 4.10% for Horace Mann Educators Corp., and 3.70% for Rayonier Inc..

In Thursday trading, Stewart Information Services Corp shares are currently off about 1.6%, Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are off about 2.4%, and Rayonier Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

