Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stewart Information Services, Corebridge Financial and American International Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/25, Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG), and American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stewart Information Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 9/30/25, Corebridge Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/30/25, and American International Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of STC's recent stock price of $75.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Stewart Information Services Corp to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when STC shares open for trading on 9/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for CRBG to open 0.71% lower in price and for AIG to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STC, CRBG, and AIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC):



Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG):



American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.79% for Stewart Information Services Corp, 2.84% for Corebridge Financial Inc, and 2.29% for American International Group Inc.

In Friday trading, Stewart Information Services Corp shares are currently up about 3.1%, Corebridge Financial Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and American International Group Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Earnings History

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AIN

 FBK market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.