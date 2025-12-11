Ex-Dividend Reminder: Steven Madden, Red Rock Resorts and Service Corp. International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), and Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Steven Madden Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/26/25, Red Rock Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/31/25, and Service Corp. International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of SHOO's recent stock price of $43.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Steven Madden Ltd. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when SHOO shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for RRR to open 0.45% lower in price and for SCI to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHOO, RRR, and SCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO):



Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR):



Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for Steven Madden Ltd., 1.81% for Red Rock Resorts Inc, and 1.76% for Service Corp. International.

In Thursday trading, Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Service Corp. International shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

