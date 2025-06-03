Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stevanato Group SpA, Golden Ocean Group and Flowers Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/25, Stevanato Group SpA (Symbol: STVN), Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL), and Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stevanato Group SpA will pay its annual dividend of $0.054 on 7/17/25, Golden Ocean Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/17/25, and Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2475 on 6/19/25. As a percentage of STVN's recent stock price of $21.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Stevanato Group SpA to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when STVN shares open for trading on 6/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for GOGL to open 0.64% lower in price and for FLO to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STVN, GOGL, and FLO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stevanato Group SpA (Symbol: STVN):



Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Stevanato Group SpA, 2.57% for Golden Ocean Group Ltd, and 5.96% for Flowers Foods, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Stevanato Group SpA shares are currently off about 1.3%, Golden Ocean Group Ltd shares are up about 0.9%, and Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

