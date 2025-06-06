Ex-Dividend Reminder: STERIS, TFS Financial and UMB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/10/25, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE), TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL), and UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 6/26/25, TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 6/24/25, and UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/1/25. As a percentage of STE's recent stock price of $243.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of STERIS plc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when STE shares open for trading on 6/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for TFSL to open 2.15% lower in price and for UMBF to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STE, TFSL, and UMBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL):



UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for STERIS plc, 8.60% for TFS Financial Corp, and 1.57% for UMB Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, STERIS plc shares are currently up about 0.6%, TFS Financial Corp shares are trading flat, and UMB Financial Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

