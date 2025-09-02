Ex-Dividend Reminder: STERIS, SLM and American Assets Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/4/25, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE), SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), and American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 9/26/25, SLM Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/15/25, and American Assets Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/18/25. As a percentage of STE's recent stock price of $245.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of STERIS plc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when STE shares open for trading on 9/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for SLM to open 0.42% lower in price and for AAT to open 1.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STE, SLM, and AAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM):



American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for STERIS plc, 1.66% for SLM Corp., and 6.51% for American Assets Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, STERIS plc shares are currently up about 0.2%, SLM Corp. shares are down about 0.1%, and American Assets Trust Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

