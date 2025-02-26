Ex-Dividend Reminder: StepStone Group, RLI and Orchid Island Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI), and Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/14/25, RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/20/25, and Orchid Island Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 3/28/25. As a percentage of STEP's recent stock price of $57.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of StepStone Group Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when STEP shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for RLI to open 0.20% lower in price and for ORC to open 1.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STEP, RLI, and ORC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):



RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):



Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for StepStone Group Inc, 0.79% for RLI Corp, and 16.38% for Orchid Island Capital Inc.

In Wednesday trading, StepStone Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, RLI Corp shares are up about 1.5%, and Orchid Island Capital Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

