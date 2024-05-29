Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stepan, Agnico Eagle Mines and Minerals Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM), and Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stepan Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 6/14/24, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/14/24, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/13/24. As a percentage of SCL's recent stock price of $85.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Stepan Co. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when SCL shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for AEM to open 0.58% lower in price and for MTX to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCL, AEM, and MTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL):



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for Stepan Co., 2.32% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, and 0.47% for Minerals Technologies, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Stepan Co. shares are currently down about 1.3%, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are up about 1.8%, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are off about 1% on the day.

