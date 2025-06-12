Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stellar Bancorp, UnitedHealth Group and Lamar Advertising

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, Stellar Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STEL), UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), and Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stellar Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 6/30/25, UnitedHealth Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.21 on 6/24/25, and Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of STEL's recent stock price of $27.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Stellar Bancorp Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when STEL shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for UNH to open 0.71% lower in price and for LAMR to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STEL, UNH, and LAMR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stellar Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STEL):



UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH):



Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for Stellar Bancorp Inc, 2.85% for UnitedHealth Group Inc, and 5.10% for Lamar Advertising Co.

In Thursday trading, Stellar Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, UnitedHealth Group Inc shares are up about 2.2%, and Lamar Advertising Co shares are trading flat on the day.

