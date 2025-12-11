Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stellar Bancorp, Prosperity Bancshares and Merchants Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Stellar Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STEL), Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), and Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stellar Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/31/25, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 1/2/26, and Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of STEL's recent stock price of $32.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Stellar Bancorp Inc to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when STEL shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for PB to open 0.82% lower in price and for MBIN to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STEL, PB, and MBIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stellar Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STEL):



Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB):



Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.87% for Stellar Bancorp Inc, 3.29% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc., and 1.12% for Merchants Bancorp (Indiana).

In Thursday trading, Stellar Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 2.1%, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are up about 3.9%, and Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ETFs Holding ORC

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MANU

 Funds Holding ENS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.