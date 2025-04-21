Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stellantis, Unicredito Italiano and Qifu Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/23/25, Stellantis NV (Symbol: STLA), Unicredito Italiano S P A (Symbol: UNCFF), and Qifu Technology Inc (Symbol: QFIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stellantis NV will pay its annual dividend of $0.68 on 5/5/25, Unicredito Italiano S P A will pay its annual dividend of $1.4764 on 4/24/25, and Qifu Technology Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.70 on 6/2/25. As a percentage of STLA's recent stock price of $9.43, this dividend works out to approximately 7.21%, so look for shares of Stellantis NV to trade 7.21% lower — all else being equal — when STLA shares open for trading on 4/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for UNCFF to open 2.52% lower in price and for QFIN to open 1.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STLA, UNCFF, and QFIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stellantis NV (Symbol: STLA):



Unicredito Italiano S P A (Symbol: UNCFF):



Qifu Technology Inc (Symbol: QFIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.21% for Stellantis NV, 2.52% for Unicredito Italiano S P A, and 3.96% for Qifu Technology Inc.

In Monday trading, Stellantis NV shares are currently up about 2.2%, Unicredito Italiano S P A shares are up about 1.7%, and Qifu Technology Inc shares are down about 3.3% on the day.

