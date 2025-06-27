Markets
STT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: State Street, CubeSmart and ServisFirst Bancshares

June 27, 2025 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/25, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE), and ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. State Street Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 7/11/25, CubeSmart will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 7/15/25, and ServisFirst Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 7/9/25. As a percentage of STT's recent stock price of $105.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of State Street Corp. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when STT shares open for trading on 7/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for CUBE to open 1.23% lower in price and for SFBS to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STT, CUBE, and SFBS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT):

STT+Dividend+History+Chart

CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE):

CUBE+Dividend+History+Chart

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS):

SFBS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.89% for State Street Corp., 4.92% for CubeSmart, and 1.70% for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.

In Friday trading, State Street Corp. shares are currently up about 1%, CubeSmart shares are up about 0.4%, and ServisFirst Bancshares Inc shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 My Morning Joe Stock Watch
 STL shares outstanding history
 TKOI Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
My Morning Joe Stock Watch-> STL shares outstanding history-> TKOI Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STT
CUBE
SFBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.