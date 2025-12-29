Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starwood Property Trust, Fulton Financial and Apple Hospitality REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT), and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Starwood Property Trust Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 1/15/26, Fulton Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/15/26, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of STWD's recent stock price of $18.54, this dividend works out to approximately 2.59%, so look for shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. to trade 2.59% lower — all else being equal — when STWD shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for FULT to open 0.95% lower in price and for APLE to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STWD, FULT, and APLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD):



Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.36% for Starwood Property Trust Inc., 3.79% for Fulton Financial Corp., and 7.97% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

In Monday trading, Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Fulton Financial Corp. shares are off about 0.6%, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

