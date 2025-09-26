Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starwood Property Trust, Broadstone Net Lease and Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Starwood Property Trust Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 10/15/25, Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/15/25, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of STWD's recent stock price of $19.98, this dividend works out to approximately 2.40%, so look for shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. to trade 2.40% lower — all else being equal — when STWD shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for BNL to open 1.62% lower in price and for ARE to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STWD, BNL, and ARE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD):



Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL):



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.61% for Starwood Property Trust Inc., 6.48% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc, and 6.27% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

In Friday trading, Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are off about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download

 RBOT market cap history

 USBI Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.