Markets
SBUX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starbucks, Wynn Resorts and Fortis

May 14, 2025 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/25, Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), and Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 5/30/25, Wynn Resorts Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/30/25, and Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.615 on 6/1/25. As a percentage of SBUX's recent stock price of $86.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Starbucks Corp. to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when SBUX shares open for trading on 5/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for WYNN to open 0.26% lower in price and for FTS to open 1.32% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SBUX, WYNN, and FTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX):

SBUX+Dividend+History+Chart

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN):

WYNN+Dividend+History+Chart

Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):

FTS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for Starbucks Corp., 1.03% for Wynn Resorts Ltd, and 5.28% for Fortis Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Starbucks Corp. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are up about 1.7%, and Fortis Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 WAGE market cap history
 Funds Holding TAP
 QIWI market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WAGE market cap history-> Funds Holding TAP-> QIWI market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX
WYNN
FTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.