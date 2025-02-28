Ex-Dividend Reminder: Star Bulk Carriers, Stanley Black & Decker and Westlake

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/25, Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK), Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), and Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Star Bulk Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/18/25, Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 3/18/25, and Westlake Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 3/19/25. As a percentage of SBLK's recent stock price of $15.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when SBLK shares open for trading on 3/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for SWK to open 0.96% lower in price and for WLK to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBLK, SWK, and WLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK):



Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):



Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp, 3.83% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc, and 1.90% for Westlake Corp.

In Friday trading, Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are currently down about 1.5%, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are off about 2.1%, and Westlake Corp shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

