Ex-Dividend Reminder: Star Bulk Carriers, AAON and Mueller Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/25, Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK), AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON), and Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Star Bulk Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/20/25, AAON, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/27/25, and Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/20/25. As a percentage of SBLK's recent stock price of $16.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when SBLK shares open for trading on 6/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for AAON to open 0.10% lower in price and for MLI to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBLK, AAON, and MLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK):



AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON):



Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp, 0.42% for AAON, Inc., and 1.27% for Mueller Industries Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are currently off about 0.9%, AAON, Inc. shares are up about 1.6%, and Mueller Industries Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

