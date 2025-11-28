Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stanley Black & Decker, Matthews International and Expeditors International of Washington

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW), and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 12/16/25, Matthews International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 12/15/25, and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.77 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of SWK's recent stock price of $71.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when SWK shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for MATW to open 1.02% lower in price and for EXPD to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWK, MATW, and EXPD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):



Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW):



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.62% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc, 4.09% for Matthews International Corp, and 1.05% for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc..

In Friday trading, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Matthews International Corp shares are off about 1.1%, and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

