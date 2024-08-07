Ex-Dividend Reminder: Standex International, Navios Maritime Partners and Sonoco Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/24, Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI), Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM), and Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/23/24, Navios Maritime Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 8/14/24, and Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 9/10/24. As a percentage of SXI's recent stock price of $169.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Standex International Corp. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when SXI shares open for trading on 8/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for NMM to open 0.11% lower in price and for SON to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SXI, NMM, and SON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):



Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM):



Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for Standex International Corp., 0.46% for Navios Maritime Partners LP, and 4.18% for Sonoco Products Co..

In Wednesday trading, Standex International Corp. shares are currently down about 0.9%, Navios Maritime Partners LP shares are up about 1.4%, and Sonoco Products Co. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

