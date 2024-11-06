Ex-Dividend Reminder: Standex International, Bread Financial Holdings and Terex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI), Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), and Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 11/22/24, Bread Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/13/24, and Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/19/24. As a percentage of SXI's recent stock price of $185.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Standex International Corp. to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when SXI shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for BFH to open 0.40% lower in price and for TEX to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SXI, BFH, and TEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):



Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH):



Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.69% for Standex International Corp., 1.59% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc, and 1.30% for Terex Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Standex International Corp. shares are currently up about 1.7%, Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are up about 4.2%, and Terex Corp. shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

