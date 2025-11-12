Ex-Dividend Reminder: Standard Motor Products, Honeywell International and Church & Dwight

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP), Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Standard Motor Products, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/1/25, Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 12/5/25, and Church & Dwight Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 12/1/25. As a percentage of SMP's recent stock price of $38.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when SMP shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for HON to open 0.59% lower in price and for CHD to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SMP, HON, and CHD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP):



Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):



Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.23% for Standard Motor Products, Inc., 2.38% for Honeywell International Inc, and 1.38% for Church & Dwight Co Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Honeywell International Inc shares are up about 2.2%, and Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

