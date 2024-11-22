Ex-Dividend Reminder: Standard and Poors Global, Equitable Holdings and Voya Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/24, Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), and Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 12/11/24, Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/3/24, and Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/26/24. As a percentage of SPGI's recent stock price of $511.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Standard and Poors Global Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when SPGI shares open for trading on 11/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for EQH to open 0.51% lower in price and for VOYA to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPGI, EQH, and VOYA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):



Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH):



Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for Standard and Poors Global Inc, 2.05% for Equitable Holdings Inc, and 2.23% for Voya Financial Inc.

In Friday trading, Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Equitable Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Voya Financial Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

