Ex-Dividend Reminder: St. Joe, MGIC Investment and JBG SMITH Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/24, St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), and JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. St. Joe Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/6/24, MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 11/21/24, and JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 11/22/24. As a percentage of JOE's recent stock price of $51.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of St. Joe Co. to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when JOE shares open for trading on 11/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for MTG to open 0.55% lower in price and for JBGS to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JOE, MTG, and JBGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE):



MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.09% for St. Joe Co., 2.21% for MGIC Investment Corp., and 4.14% for JBG SMITH Properties.

In Tuesday trading, St. Joe Co. shares are currently up about 1.4%, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are down about 0.2%, and JBG SMITH Properties shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals DMA

 PIXY shares outstanding history

 EVF Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.