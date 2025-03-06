Ex-Dividend Reminder: St. Joe, Elevance Health and UnitedHealth Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/25, St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. St. Joe Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/27/25, Elevance Health Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.71 on 3/25/25, and UnitedHealth Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.10 on 3/18/25. As a percentage of JOE's recent stock price of $47.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of St. Joe Co. to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when JOE shares open for trading on 3/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for ELV to open 0.43% lower in price and for UNH to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JOE, ELV, and UNH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE):



Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV):



UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for St. Joe Co., 1.72% for Elevance Health Inc, and 1.76% for UnitedHealth Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, St. Joe Co. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Elevance Health Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and UnitedHealth Group Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

