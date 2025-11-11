Ex-Dividend Reminder: St. Joe, Affiliated Managers Group and Western Alliance Bancorporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/25, St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), and Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. St. Joe Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/12/25, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 11/28/25, and Western Alliance Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 11/28/25. As a percentage of JOE's recent stock price of $58.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of St. Joe Co. to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when JOE shares open for trading on 11/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for AMG to open 0.00% lower in price and for WAL to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JOE, AMG, and WAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE):



Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG):



Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.09% for St. Joe Co., 0.02% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc., and 2.11% for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

In Tuesday trading, St. Joe Co. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

