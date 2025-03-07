News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Spire, Lpl Financial Holdings and Jackson Financial

March 07, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/25, Spire Inc (Symbol: SR), Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), and Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.785 on 4/2/25, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/25/25, and Jackson Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 3/20/25. As a percentage of SR's recent stock price of $75.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Spire Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when SR shares open for trading on 3/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for LPLA to open 0.09% lower in price and for JXN to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SR, LPLA, and JXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):

SR+Dividend+History+Chart

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):

LPLA+Dividend+History+Chart

Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN):

JXN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.13% for Spire Inc, 0.36% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc, and 3.84% for Jackson Financial Inc.

In Friday trading, Spire Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are down about 2.4%, and Jackson Financial Inc shares are off about 4.9% on the day.

