Ex-Dividend Reminder: SpartanNash, Camping World Holdings Inc and Sonic Automotive

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN), Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), and Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SpartanNash Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/30/25, Camping World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/29/25, and Sonic Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of SPTN's recent stock price of $26.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of SpartanNash Co to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when SPTN shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for CWH to open 0.74% lower in price and for SAH to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPTN, CWH, and SAH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN):



Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH):



Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.31% for SpartanNash Co, 2.97% for Camping World Holdings Inc, and 1.87% for Sonic Automotive, Inc..

In Thursday trading, SpartanNash Co shares are currently down about 0.5%, Camping World Holdings Inc shares are down about 5.5%, and Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares are down about 2.5% on the day.

